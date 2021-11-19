Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 540.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.
Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $48.21 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.03.
In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $706,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $494,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,301. Company insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MBIN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.
