Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 540.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $48.21 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $706,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $494,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,301. Company insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBIN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.