Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Issues Earnings Results

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of MCG stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38. Membership Collective Group has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Membership Collective Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 140,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Membership Collective Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

