Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Short Interest Update

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS MODVF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.68. 127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. Melcor Developments has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $12.91.

Melcor Developments Ltd. is a diversified real estate development and asset management company, which develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses. It operates through the following segments: Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, Melcor REIT, and Recreational Properties.

