MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MEGEF. Raymond James upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. 5,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,147. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

