MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 106,642.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,395 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MD. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 19.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after buying an additional 1,149,651 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 588,474 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,386,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,728,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,877,000 after purchasing an additional 254,015 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 119.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,572 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

