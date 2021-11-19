MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target Cut to C$16.50

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of MDA from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MDA from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get MDA alerts:

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$13.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.09. MDA has a one year low of C$13.30 and a one year high of C$18.88.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.