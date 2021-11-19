McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $227.91

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $227.91 and last traded at $225.48, with a volume of 1419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

Get McKesson alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $13,983,640. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in McKesson by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in McKesson by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.