McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $251.31. The stock had a trading volume of 43,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,161. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $257.53. The stock has a market cap of $187.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

