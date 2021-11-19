Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.070-$5.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.Maximus also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.07-5.37 EPS.

Shares of MMS traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 514,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,944. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus has a 1-year low of $67.65 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,286 shares of company stock worth $1,604,595. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maximus stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Maximus worth $19,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

