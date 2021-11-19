Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.21, but opened at $18.50. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 20,412 shares.

The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.74) EPS.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 781,674 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $7,492,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 46.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 214,726 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $6,003,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $4,998,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $601.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

