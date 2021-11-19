Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Hits New 52-Week High at $304.80

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $304.80 and last traded at $304.49, with a volume of 2706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $299.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.47 and its 200 day moving average is $259.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $2,564,956.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 27,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.36, for a total transaction of $8,317,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,376 shares of company stock valued at $27,270,441. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Masimo by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Masimo by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

