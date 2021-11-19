Marshall Wace North America L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

RL stock opened at $125.86 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

