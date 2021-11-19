Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 157,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.06% of FS KKR Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,922,000 after buying an additional 6,949,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after buying an additional 3,670,988 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after buying an additional 1,616,531 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after buying an additional 1,063,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 6,840 shares of company stock worth $157,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 27.46%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

