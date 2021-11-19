Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $3.44 Million in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACTD. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,692,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

