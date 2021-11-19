Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 411.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,113 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 34.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ING Groep by 299.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 335,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ING Groep by 78.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 53,179 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 15.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 111,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ING Groep by 27.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 651,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 140,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING opened at $15.06 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 42.14%.

ING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

