Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 8,729 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZD opened at $121.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZD shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

