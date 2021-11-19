Marshall Wace LLP Sells 9,501 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,501 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $98.07 and a 52-week high of $140.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $3.4886 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 89.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

