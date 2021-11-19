Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 149,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.75% of Navios Maritime Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

NMM opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $516.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.42. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 67.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Navios Maritime Partners Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.