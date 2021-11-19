Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 615.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,032 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Kilroy Realty worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

Shares of KRC opened at $71.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

