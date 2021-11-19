Marshall Wace LLP Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,213 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.23% of Whiting Petroleum worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on WLL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 2.57.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.