Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MMC. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.50. 1,232,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,869. The firm has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.93 and its 200 day moving average is $149.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $171.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.