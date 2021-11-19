Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MAKSY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,838. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

