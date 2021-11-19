MarketPeak Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 19th. Over the last week, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarketPeak coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $128.70 or 0.00222499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00090440 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

