Mariner LLC Trims Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,494,000 after purchasing an additional 514,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after purchasing an additional 894,074 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,571,000 after acquiring an additional 575,921 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,898 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

NYSE TPX opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

