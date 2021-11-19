Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $56.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average is $54.40.

