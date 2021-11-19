Mariner LLC Has $559,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,763,000 after purchasing an additional 303,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 391,467 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPL by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

