Mariner LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 107.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 797,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 145,872 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE:GNL opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.41%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.