Mariner LLC Buys 7,492 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

