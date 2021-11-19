Mariner LLC Acquires 425 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Mariner LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,014 shares of company stock worth $2,656,729 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $71.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

