Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $55.68. 235,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,220,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 4.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

