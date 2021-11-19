Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $55.68. 235,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,220,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.46.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 4.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
See Also: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.