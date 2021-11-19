MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Holdings Reduced by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,218 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,767 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 15.1% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,227,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 391,598 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,236,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 813,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.82. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

