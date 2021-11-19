Mango Markets (MNGO) Market Cap Achieves $321.42 Million

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $321.42 million and $3.90 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000553 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00072830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00093192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,202.99 or 0.07231183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,888.72 or 0.99596805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

