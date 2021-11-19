Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 47,229 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,043,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,777 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 586,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 33.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,222 shares in the last quarter.

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

