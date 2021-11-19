Man Group plc Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 396.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 898,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,305,000 after acquiring an additional 44,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.34 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average is $73.40.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STRA shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

