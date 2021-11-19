Man Group plc Has $769,000 Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Man Group plc grew its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,878 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of Banc of California worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

BANC opened at $21.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.