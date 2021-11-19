Man Group plc Has $1.10 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac stock opened at $422.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.40. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.56 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.60.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.