Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Down to $19.91

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.91, but opened at $19.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 3,183 shares traded.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,603 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,996,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 1,009,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

