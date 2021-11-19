Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS MALJF opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. Magellan Aerospace has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $9.53.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.