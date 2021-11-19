Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS MALJF opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. Magellan Aerospace has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $9.53.
About Magellan Aerospace
