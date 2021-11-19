MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at $237,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

