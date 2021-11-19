Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Macy’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.570-$4.760 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.57-4.76 EPS.
Shares of M traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 542,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,183,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.
Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.
