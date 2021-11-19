Macy’s (NYSE:M) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.27%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

