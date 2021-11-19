Macy’s (NYSE:M) Announces Earnings Results

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:M traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.52. 447,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,183,650. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

