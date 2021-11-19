Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4,013.7% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 2,670,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 48.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 325.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,714,000 after acquiring an additional 933,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 37.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,754,000 after acquiring an additional 702,075 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 354.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,858,000 after acquiring an additional 584,814 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE MIC opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $320.16 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 319.59%. The firm had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $37.3868 per share. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

