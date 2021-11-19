Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given a $64.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been given a $64.00 price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $197,403.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,949. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lyft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

