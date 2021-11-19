Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($0.95). Lumos Pharma posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 196.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($3.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumos Pharma.

LUMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumos Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of LUMO opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.73. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $36.72.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,300.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 14,900 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $147,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 88,995 shares of company stock valued at $905,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMO. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumos Pharma by 34.0% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,586,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

