Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.470-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.88 million.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,776. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.64. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.06.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,837 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

