LPL Financial LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 4,206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Envista by 664.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on NVST shares. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

NYSE NVST opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,848 shares of company stock worth $637,922. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

