LPL Financial LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 10.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 685,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,121,000 after purchasing an additional 66,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 425,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.68.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $42.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 323.79, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.