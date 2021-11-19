LPL Financial LLC Buys 347 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBTB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 152,115 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 195,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.23 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.67.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

