LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after buying an additional 416,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,704,000 after acquiring an additional 214,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 620,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

